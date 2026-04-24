Beijing’s new supply chain rules deepen concerns for US firms in China

American businesses in China are raising fresh concerns over Beijing’s new supply chain regulations, according to a white paper released by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China on Thursday (Apr 23).

These concerns come as companies assess how the rules – released on Apr 7 – might affect decisions on expanding production and global supply chains.

AmCham China’s president Michael Hart said early indications suggest these measures could complicate efforts to diversify supply chains away from China.

The new regulations allow Chinese authorities to take measures against foreign companies or individuals that “harm China’s industrial and supply chain security”, Hart noted.

“It doesn't seem to make a lot of sense to us,” he told CNA’s East Asia Tonight programme.

“But we're looking, certainly, for ways to continue to see our AmCham China member companies participate in the China market like they have done for years.”

Beijing’s new rules come as global supply chains are already under strain from geopolitical tensions, prompting companies to reassess risk exposure across regions.

“It starts to feel a little bit like COVID-19 2.0 where people are starting to think about their overall supply chains, how China is linked to factories in other parts of Southeast Asia or other parts of the world,” Hart said, referring to rising instability linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“What we hear a lot is that China is making comments to everyone: ‘Look, China is the stable player in the world’,” he noted.

While American companies have not been significantly affected by the US-Israel war on Iran, they are “certainly taking notice and trying to make preparations”, Hart added.