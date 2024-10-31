The world’s largest indoor ski resort has opened in China. How will this impact its climate goals?

SINGAPORE: Game designer Kevin Xian is an avid skier who now gets to enjoy his favourite hobby, regardless of the season - even in the sweltering Shanghai summer this year - thanks to the growing number of indoor ski resorts in China.

“I enjoy exploring off-piste skiing in the mountains ... Indoor skiing has more stable snow conditions and is unaffected by weather, making transportation relatively convenient,” Mr Xian, 33, who is based in Shanghai, told CNA.

“In the past, outdoor ski resorts were only available in the northern regions and could only be used for four months a year. Now, with indoor ski resorts, skiing can be enjoyed year-round.”

With rising temperatures, retreating snow slopes and shorter ski seasons, indoor ski resorts help feed the nation’s ferocious appetite for winter sports. China’s winter sports economy is thriving, with tourism revenue projected to hit 550 billion yuan (US$77 billion) during this 2023 to 2024 winter season.

But analysts question the sustainability of indoor ski resorts, especially amidst China’s pledges to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.