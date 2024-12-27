Restarting cross-strait tourism? Potential Shanghai-Taipei trial a 'sensible option' but politics looms large

SINGAPORE: Ringo Lee, a tour operator in Taiwan with over 30 years of experience, used to see brisk business from mainland tourists.

“I used to own six large buses, ferrying tourists from mainland China around Taiwan for sightseeing every day,” he told CNA.

That was in 2015. Lee has had to face a new reality in recent years.

“I have none now, all of (those buses) have been sold," he lamented. “Today, there are virtually no tourists coming from across the strait.”

Cross-strait tourism has effectively fallen into the doldrums over the past eight years, driven by a combination of politics and the pandemic. However, positive language from recent talks in Shanghai suggests an easing of travel curbs could be on the horizon, albeit at a city-to-city level, observers note.

Analysts CNA spoke to believe this is a good first step in getting cross-strait tourism off the ground again, as well as in building mutual trust - although they caution this will require considerable goodwill from both sides.

While the economic benefits to both Beijing and Taipei are clear, observers note that any action taken will invariably be politically tinged, posing concerns over whether it will last - especially as an increasingly assertive China eyes reunification while Taiwan baulks.