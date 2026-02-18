Chinese calligraphy sees renewed interest in Malaysia, especially among seniors
More seniors are turning to the traditional art form to cultivate mindfulness and refine their skills.
KUALA LUMPUR: What began as curiosity became a renewed embrace of his cultural roots for Malaysian contemporary artist Long Thein Shih.
In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the 80-year-old, who practises at community and cultural hub REXKL, has turned to traditional Chinese brush painting to capture the spirit of the fiery horse – this year’s zodiac animal.
“Every Chinese New Year, the whole place is full of Chinese people doing Chinese calligraphy. I thought I would try it just for fun,” said Long.
“I am Chinese; I studied in Chinese; I grew up in a Chinese environment. This is a way to come back to my roots – we get to reconnect.”
Long is not alone in this rediscovery.
Chinese calligraphy and traditional brush painting are enjoying a revival in Malaysia, particularly among older adults seeking mindfulness and a way to refine their artistic skills.
FINDING FOCUS THROUGH ART
Practitioners say that in an increasingly fast-paced world, the deliberate, unhurried strokes of ink on paper offer a rare chance to slow down.
They believe the benefits of calligraphy and brush painting extend well beyond artistic expression.
The process demands full concentration, said Chinese brush painting teacher Chong Buck Tee.
“When you learn Chinese painting, such as drawing horses, it can help stabilise our mood, as well as lower our stress and anxiety levels because we are so focused on our drawings,” he added.
“In the long run, it improves our well-being.”
Chinese calligraphy teacher Tan Lee Chin, a former headmistress, said the art form is particularly well suited for seniors.
“In order to practise the art, you need to stay calm,” said Tan, who now teaches other senior citizens at a recreational club in Kuala Lumpur.
“If you are frantic, there is no way you can practice calligraphy. So if you can spare an hour, empty your mind and focus whole heartedly on calligraphy, it’s very beneficial to your health,” she added.
Beyond mental clarity, Tan highlighted the physical element involved.
“When we move our brush, we are using strength from our entire body and not just from our hand and wrist. The flow of the energy is from the whole body,” she said.
PAINTING WITH PURPOSE
Despite decades of experience, practitioners say mastery remains an ongoing pursuit. This comes as each subject presents its own challenges.
Describing the difficulty of painting a horse – a popular subject this Lunar New Year – Chong said: “The toughest part is to get the shape and the composition right, in particular the legs and also to bring out the spirit of the horse. The toughest bit is to portray the vitality of the horse.”
Yet, it is precisely this challenge that keeps artists returning to the brush.
Chong hopes more people will be inspired to take up Chinese brush painting and discover its rewards for themselves.
“For painters like us, we get immense satisfaction when we manage to paint what we have in mind,” he said.