New Thai House Speaker could pave way for Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat to become prime minister, but challenges remain: Analysts

Observers told CNA the veteran Muslim politician from Thailand’s far south is widely respected and enters the role with much support from all around.

But challenges remain for Mr Pita as establishment forces opposed to his party's radical reform proposals may block him from becoming the next prime minister, and even deny Move Forward a role in the next government.

“It is possible that if he becomes prime minister, that he could then be disqualified afterwards,” said Dr Kevin Hewison, Weldon E Thornton Distinguished Professor of Asian Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A GOOD DECISION

Prof Hewison said the choice of Mr Wan Muhamad for the House Speaker position is “a good one”.

“It's definitely a compromise, because the two parties Pheu Thai and Move Forward have been unable to agree on the position of Speaker,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

Noting that the Speaker’s position is incredibly important, Prof Hewison said Mr Wan Muhamad brings with him prior experience, having served in that role previously between 1996 and 2000.