Every Chuseok a stark reminder for families separated during the Korean War that time is running out

SEOUL: For families separated by the Korean War more than seven decades ago, Chuseok – the Korean Thanksgiving Day – is a sombre reminder that time is running out.

Both South and North Korea will mark the fall harvest festival from Thursday (Sep 28) to Saturday.

It is a time of reunion for families, with many travelling back to their hometowns, giving thanks to their ancestors, and feasting on traditional foods.

But for those divided by war – most of whom are well into their later stages of life – this time of the year offers no consolation for families lost.