Conflict and fear sap campaign energy ahead of Myanmar election

Campaigning ahead of Myanmar's ‌general election that begins on Sunday (Dec 28) has been shorn of the energy of previous polls, residents said, as voting is scheduled amid a civil war and a humanitarian crisis as well as wide criticism that it is a sham to help the junta perpetuate power.

Myanmar has been in the throes of a nationwide conflict since the military deposed an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, alleging poll fraud in a general election held the preceding year.

Although the junta insists the election has popular backing, the vote has been widely criticised by the United Nations, Western governments and human rights groups as an attempt by the military to entrench its rule through political proxies.

Three residents of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon, parts of which will vote on Sunday, ‌said they remember past campaigns being rife with activity, including lively rallies, noisy road shows and large gatherings.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"This time, ‌the candidates did not really come out on the streets. I only see sign boards on the streets about them," said a 31-year-old from Yangon, who asked not to be named because of security concerns.

"I am someone who goes out the whole day, but I don't see any candidates campaigning even for USDP and for smaller parties," he added, referring to the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party.

After the first phase on Sunday, the military-led administration will hold two more on January 11 and January 25, covering areas across 265 of Myanmar's 330 townships.

Dates for counting votes and announcing the results have not been declared.

A decade ago, when Myanmar held its second election since the end of five decades of military rule in ‍2011, streets were awash with sign boards and flags in the signature red of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), creating a carnival-like atmosphere.

Even the 2020 election, subdued by COVID-19 restrictions, had a more visible campaign, four people said.

In the city of Mandalay, about 600 km (370 miles) north of Yangon, the lack of campaigning is palpable, with no sustained canvassing for votes just days ahead of the polls, two residents said.

"The only real activity is the setting up of campaign billboards," 36-year-old Nwe told Reuters, adding that the few rallies being held were under guard.

"When ​parties campaign in neighborhoods, they don't go alone," she said, "They travel ‌in groups with security."

The USDP, led by former generals from Myanmar's armed forces known as the Tatmadaw, has the most visible campaign presence on the streets, all five voters said.