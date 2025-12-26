Worried over boycott calls, Myanmar’s junta moves to counter dissent at the ballot box
Voting kicks off on Sunday (Dec 28) and will be held over three phases, limited to areas where the military maintains varying degrees of control.
Myanmar’s military rulers are pressing ahead with general elections that they have touted as a return to democracy, nearly five years after seizing power in a 2021 coup that plunged the country into civil war and deepened its international isolation.
While the military junta has framed the polls as a pathway back to stability, critics at home and abroad have dismissed the elections as a sham – one that is neither free nor fair, and designed to entrench military rule under a civilian facade.
The junta is also worried that a large-scale boycott could undermine the international legitimacy it seeks.
MILITARY-BACKED PARTY TIPPED TO WIN
Political campaigning has been underway since late October, but the field of contenders has decreased sharply since the last election in 2020, when nearly 100 political parties were registered.
The pool has since shrunk to about 60 parties, but only six are contesting nationwide. The rest are limited to specific states or regions.
Since the coup, the military has rewritten electoral laws – a move widely seen as weakening potential opponents. Parties are now required to meet stricter thresholds for membership, offices and funding across the country in order to contest nationally.
The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is fielding the largest number of candidates and is widely expected to dominate the outcome, paving the way for a military-controlled government with a civilian veneer.
"This party … served as the government from 2010 to 2015. During that time, many achievements were made, and the country was built into a more stable state. Now, we must continue working to move forward from this current state,” said USDP candidate Mya Tun Oo.
Notably absent from the race is the National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi who remains in military detention.
The party, which won landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 elections, has been dissolved by the junta.
Many other anti-military parties are also not in the running.
JUNTA CRACKDOWNS
Amid calls to boycott the election, voter turnout remains one of the junta’s main concerns.
In July, it introduced a new law imposing harsh prison sentences on anyone accused of disrupting the electoral process. Since then, at least 229 people have reportedly been detained under the new measures.
At the same time, the junta has adopted a softer messaging approach – invoking the legacy of independence hero General Aung San and enlisting celebrity influence to encourage public support and participation.
USDP’s Mya Tun Oo called on voters to encourage their family members to head to the ballot box.
“Reach out to your relatives, friends, neighbours and community… Help organise and motivate them to vote. Voting is an opportunity for every citizen,” he said.
CALLS TO BOYCOTT
Despite these efforts, pockets of resistance remain strong.
The opposition National Unity Government (NUG), formed by lawmakers ousted in the coup, has urged voters to stay away from the polls.
“The overwhelming majority of Myanmar people will not take part in that so-called sham election because it offers no genuine solutions for our country,” said NUG Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung.
“Even if only one person casts a ballot, the junta would shamelessly use it as a claim to legitimacy,” he added.
“That’s why our message is not simply to just boycott - it is also a call to refuse complicity in the military’s attempt to entrench its power through this staged performance.”
Some voters echoed his sentiments, saying they have no faith and trust in the military.
"There's absolutely no reason for me to cast my vote,” said one Yangon resident. “If I'm arrested because of that, then I'm ready to be arrested."
Yet, pro-military voices remain vocal in some parts of the country.
“As a citizen of Myanmar, and as someone of Chinese descent, I’m glad to have the USDP,” said resident Pyin Oo Lwin.
“I also fully support participating in the upcoming election by casting my vote. It's to build a better Myanmar with solidarity and harmony.”
With the outcome widely seen as a foregone conclusion, some analysts say the elections may still offer, at best, a narrow opening.
“The way everything is set up – the number of parties, who are … inclined towards the regime, the absence of previous opposition parties – I think you could say that it is foolproof,” said Khin Zaw Win, the director of Yangon-based think tank Tampadipa Institute.
“But (the situation in Myanmar) has been bad. So, if something positive comes out of this election … lead to something positive and make life easier for the majority … I would welcome it.”
INTERNATIONAL CRITICISM, CHINA BACKING
Internationally, reaction has been largely critical.
Many Western governments and the United Nations have dismissed the vote as a charade, with the UN condemning the junta’s sweeping crackdown on dissent ahead of polling.
The military insists the elections enjoy popular support, denying they are being conducted through coercion or suppression.
It has found backing from its most important ally, China, which has helped the junta recover from battlefield setbacks in rebel-held areas.
Meanwhile, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has maintained that progress in Myanmar depends on an end to violence and inclusive political dialogue.
These were among conditions laid out in the Five-Point Consensus agreed between ASEAN leaders and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in April 2021, but these conditions remain largely unfulfilled.
The regional bloc – which Myanmar is a member of – will not send an official observer mission, out of concerns that doing so could legitimise the vote.
Individual ASEAN members, however, may still send observers on a bilateral basis.
Polls open on Sunday (Dec 28) in the first round of balloting, almost five years after the military seized control of the country. Voting will be held in three phases, with subsequent rounds scheduled for Jan 11 and Jan 25.
Voting will take place in just 265 of Myanmar’s 330 townships, limited to areas where the military maintains varying degrees of control, underscoring the constraints under which the elections are being held.