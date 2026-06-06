Logo
Logo

Asia

Container ship sinks off coast of Batam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Container ship sinks off coast of Batam

All nine of the vessel's crew members were safely rescued by Indonesian authorities.

Container ship sinks off coast of Batam

The skyline of Singapore is seen from Batam on Sep 19, 2023. (File photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

06 Jun 2026 01:38PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2026 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A container vessel sank about 6km off the coast of Batam on Friday (Jun 5) night, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Saturday.

The Tanzania-registered Golden Star 1 sank off the Indonesian island at about 10.30pm Singapore time after taking on water, MPA said in a media release.

All nine of its crew members were safely rescued by Indonesian authorities.

Vessel traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore is unaffected by the incident, and there are currently no reports of oil pollution in Singapore waters, MPA said, adding that it had "informed the Indonesian authorities and is monitoring the situation".

"The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is issuing navigational broadcasts advising vessels to exercise caution when transiting the area, and to report any sighting of containers adrift," MPA said.

Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

shipping Indonesia Batam
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement