Crane falls on train in Thailand's northeast, killing 22 people

BANGKOK: A train travelling from Thailand's capital to the country's northeast was derailed on Wednesday (Jan 14) after a construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages, killing 22 people, local authorities said.

Thatchapon Chinnawong, the district police chief told AFP 22 people had been confirmed dead and 80 more were injured.

"We are now asking the hospital to say how many people are in critical condition," Thatchapon said.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230km northeast of Bangkok, on a train bound for Ubon Ratchathani province.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"At around 9am, I heard a loud noise, like something sliding down from above, followed by two explosions," said local resident Mitr Intrpanya, 54, who was at the scene.

"When I went to see what had happened, I found the crane sitting on a passenger train with three carriages.

"The metal from the crane appeared to strike the middle of the second carriage, slicing it in half," Mitr told AFP.

Local police told Reuters by phone that a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

Footage from the scene verified by AFP showed the crane's broken structure resting on giant concrete pillars, with smoke rising from the wreckage of the train below.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue work is now underway, police said.

Live footage aired by local media showed rescue workers rushing to the scene, with a brightly coloured train derailed on its side as smoke billowed from the debris.