Cyclone Montha slams India's southern coast

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed India's southern coast as Cyclone Montha started to make landfall on Tuesday (Oct 28), officials said, disrupting flights and triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Cyclones, the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific, are a regular and deadly menace in the northern Indian Ocean.

"Latest observations indicate that the landfall process has commenced," India's national weather bureau said in a statement.

It said Montha would cross the coast of the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh over several hours as a "severe cyclonic storm", with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kilometres per hour.

Nara Lokesh, a minister in the state government, said that some four million people may be affected.

Local media reported that heavy rain earlier in the day flooded some areas in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts, and resulted in the cancellation of more than 30 flights.

Schools in numerous districts were ordered shut and fishing activities suspended until Wednesday.

The Hindu newspaper, citing preliminary state government assessments, reported that there had been "widespread crop loss and economic distress" in certain paddy-growing regions.