Rival DAP leaders contesting party polls speak of balancing support and criticism of Anwar govt

SHAH ALAM: Two top leaders of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) vying for positions in crucial party polls on Sunday (March 16) pledged their unwavering support to Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s prime minister but at the same time said that DAP would not be silenced on critical issues.

At their national congress on Sunday before a crucial vote of the party’s top decision-making authority taking place, both its chairperson Lim Guan Eng and party secretary-general Anthony Loke said that they were also accountable to those who voted them into power.

Lim told the congress that DAP was proud that it helped Anwar become Malaysia’s 10th prime minister and would continue supporting him but stressed that DAP was not a “yes-man party”.

“DAP is only a Yes-man to our voters and the people of Malaysia,” said Lim, 64.

“We commend the political and institutional reforms that have been implemented by Anwar’s government this year. We hope that economic reforms will be included and accelerated this year to repay our voters’ trust that PH will make Malaysia better for our children,” he said, referring to the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition which includes DAP.

Lim added that he hoped that the government would provide additional financial assistance to businesses affected by American president Donald Trump’s tariffs as well as postpone or delay some financial policies that would impose extra monetary burdens.