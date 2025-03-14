Open warfare in Malaysia's DAP at crucial party polls, with Lim political dynasty at stake

KUALA LUMPUR: The high-stakes battle for the leadership of Malaysia’s Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key component in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition government, is turning into a do-or-die contest for one of the country's most established ethnic Chinese political dynasties.

The contest for the DAP’s all-powerful Central Executive Committee (CEC) on March 16 was originally pitched as a congress to elect a core leadership team that will pilot the party in the next general election that must be held before February 2028.

It is fast turning into a political survival test for current party chairman Lim Guan Eng, who is the son of veteran firebrand politician Lim Kit Siang.

The Lim family has long dominated the DAP, a breakaway political institution of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP).

While the elder Lim retired in March 2022 after 56 years in active politics, he remains an influential figure in the party together with his son, Guan Eng and daughter, Hui Ying, who is deputy finance minister in Anwar’s cabinet.

Now, party leaders nurtured by the Lims into senior positions are agitating.

This group, led by secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and political rivals of the Lims, including Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, are coming together to demand a greater say in DAP’s future and address widespread criticism of political favouritism in the party rank-and-file.

“OPEN WARFARE”

“It is open warfare, and the targets are the Lims because many feel that the factions aligned to the (Lim) family are being favoured,” Ronnie Liu, a retired former DAP politician, who left the party more than two years ago, told CNA.

The upcoming DAP internal election is turning into a closely watched affair and has taken on national significance because of its ramifications for Malaysian politics.

Once regarded as the country’s most enduring political opposition force, DAP currently ranks as a cornerstone of the Anwar coalition government.

With control of 40 parliamentary seats in the 222-member lower house, the party is the second-largest after the opposition right-wing Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), with 43 elected representatives. Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has 31 seats in Parliament.

PKR and PAS will also be holding internal party polls in May and September, respectively, but both contests are expected to be tame affairs compared to the intensity gripping this week’s DAP elections.