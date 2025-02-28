Controversy over Malaysia’s proposed Urban Renewal Act: PM Anwar says Malay land rights won’t be affected

KUALA LUMPUR: As a fierce debate in Malaysia over a proposed urban renewal law takes on racial overtones, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said it will not alter the status of Malay reserve lands.

“If the land is Malay reserve land, it remains as Malay reserve land. If it belongs to the state government, it remains under the state. If it is privately owned strata land, it stays that way,” he was quoted as saying by news agency Bernama on Thursday (Feb 27) night.

He was responding to claims by Malaysia’s opposition coalition, especially the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), that the proposed Urban Renewal Act would trample on the rights of certain quarters, especially that of Malays.

The Bill is due to be tabled in June or July this year, and opponents – which include the National House Buyers Association – argue it could displace vulnerable residents under the guise of gentrification and force minority owners to give up their property rights for redevelopment.

The Bill seeks to lower the threshold of consent for redevelopment projects from 100 per cent to 75 per cent for buildings over 30 years old, 80 per cent for buildings under 30 years old, and 51 per cent for abandoned buildings.

On Thursday, Anwar said that he would not allow people to continue living in cramped and deteriorating homes and would use his authority to provide better housing with improved facilities.

He cited the Seri Perlis flats in Kuala Lumpur that were built in the 1960s, saying the people living there were “among the poorest” and still residing in one-bedroom units.

“As prime minister and finance minister, should I just let that be? How can we develop without amending the law?” Anwar said at the closing ceremony of the Kedah Federal Village Development and Security Convention.