Malaysia mulling traffic congestion charges, identifies Johor Bahru, KL, George Town for initial rollout

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists in three major Malaysian cities – including Johor Bahru – may have to pay for congestion charges should a proposal for such a mechanism that is currently being studied by the federal government gets the green light.

But an official from the Johor state government has poured cold water on the plan, noting that the proposal may only work well if there is an efficient public transport system that is put in place beforehand, among other suggestions.

On Thursday (Feb 27), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zaliha Mustafa said that Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Penang’s George Town are the three cities identified by the federal government for an initial rollout of the proposed congestion charges.

The Star reported the minister as saying in Parliament that the proposed charges are still being studied by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the congestion charge may reduce traffic in Kuala Lumpur by up to 20 per cent, Malay Mail reported the minister as saying.

In response to Zaliha’s announcement, Johor’s Works, Transportation and Infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that his state is not yet ready for the idea to be put into practice.

“For now, Johor Bahru is not ready for this as we have yet to have a comprehensive public transport masterplan,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

The Johor state government exco member also said that road users should be offered “park-and-ride options” outside of the central business district before such a policy could be implemented.

Park-and-ride usually refers to a system for drivers to leave their vehicles in car parks and travel to the city centre via public transport.