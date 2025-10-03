Days of violent anti-government protests grip Pakistan's Kashmir

"The bullets being fired at us are made in Pakistan to be used against the enemy and are now being used against us," he said.



The government did not respond to his claims.



Protesters also accused the authorities of harassing journalists and preventing coverage of their demonstrations.



"Our voice has been muted, not just that, they are reporting us as miscreants when we are here for our rights," said 22-year-old Akash Kazmi.



The government said in its statement it was ready for dialogue and had accepted "90 per cent of the demands".



The AAC, which has asked for affordable electricity, more hospitals, and for private mobile network providers to enter the market, denied that its demands had been met.



Amnesty International on Thursday appealed for "an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation" into the clashes, including "the excessive use of force by law enforcement".



It added that the ongoing communications blackout was causing panic among the population and fuelling misinformation.



Protests, as well as funerals, continued on Thursday.



"Sometimes they call us betrayers, sometimes Indian agents, we are neither," Nawaz roared through a microphone.



"We will keep fighting till we get our rights."