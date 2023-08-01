Debate rages in Indonesia over appointment of active military personnel to civilian posts amid bribery probe

JAKARTA: Indonesian analysts and activists have lambasted the country’s anti-corruption commission after the body handed over a high-profile case involving two senior military officers to the armed force’s military police.

The move has sparked concerns of leniency shown towards the two suspects due to the opaque nature of the legal processes inside the armed forces, and also intensified calls for President Joko Widodo to stop appointing active military officers to non-military positions.

The controversy stems from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)’s move on Wednesday (Jul 26) to charge National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) chief Henri Alfiandi for his alleged involvement in an 88 billion rupiah (US$5.8 million) bribery case.

The charges came after the commission conducted a sting operation on last Tuesday during which several people were apprehended, including Basarnas’ administrative staff coordinator Afri Budi Cahyanto.

Both Alfiandi and Cahyanto are active members of the Indonesian Air Force. The former is an air marshal - a rank equivalent to a lieutenant-general - while Cahyanto is a lieutenant-colonel.

The three other suspects, the KPK said, were civilian contractors who have been awarded contracts by Basarnas since 2021 to procure devices that can detect and locate survivors trapped underneath rubble.

The commission’s decision to charge Alfiandi and Cahyanto drew criticisms from the armed forces which insisted that the KPK had overstepped their jurisdiction by laying criminal charges against active military officers.

On last Friday, the KPK agreed to hand over the cases against Alfiandi and Cahyanto to the military police while the anti-graft body would focus on three civilian contractors suspected of providing bribe money to the pair.