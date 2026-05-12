Duterte's drug war enforcer urges Philippine president to block ICC arrest

MANILA: Former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's top drug war enforcer said on Tuesday (May 12) he would never surrender to an international court, while pleading for current President Ferdinand Marcos to intervene on his behalf.

Ronald Dela Rosa, a sitting senator and former police chief, has taken refuge in the Senate since narrowly escaping government agents attempting to serve him an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant tied to his role in the bloody drug crackdown during Duterte's presidency.

In a copy of the warrant issued in November but made public only late on Monday, Dela Rosa, better known by his nickname "Bato", is accused of the crime against humanity of murder along with Duterte and other co-perpetrators.

"I wish (Marcos) would not send me to The Hague" but to "any court in the Philippines", Dela Rosa told reporters on Tuesday as more than 100 riot police stood guard outside the Senate building.

"If I have committed something, I will answer for it here, not in a foreign country. That's my appeal to him."

Dela Rosa's former boss, who was president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested in Manila in March last year and flown to the Netherlands that same night. Duterte has been held at the ICC's detention unit at Scheveningen Prison awaiting trial.

Since then, Dela Rosa has frequently condemned the arrest and rendition while stating he believed he was next.