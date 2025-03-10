Eight people on trial over deadly Hanoi apartment block fire

HANOI: Eight people went on trial on Monday (Mar 10) over a fire that tore through a Hanoi apartment block in 2023, killing 56 people in Vietnam's deadliest blaze in two decades.

The owner of the nine-storey block, down a narrow alley in a densely populated area of the capital, is accused of violating fire prevention regulations after he illegally changed the building's design to cram in more rooms, state media said.

Seven local officials are also on trial at the Hanoi court, accused of "lack of responsibility causing serious consequences" after failing to properly report the owner's wrongdoing.

Many of those who survived the fire, as well as those who lost loved ones, attended the trial Monday, state-controlled VNExpress news site said.

The fire broke out before midnight on Sep 12, 2023, with neighbours and residents reporting hearing screams as people struggled to escape through barred windows.

The building had only a single exit and no emergency ladder on the outside. One of the four sides had no windows at all, and another had only tiny ventilation slots.

In the wake of the blaze, the government ordered a nationwide check of fire prevention systems in mini apartment blocks and other densely populated rental accommodation.