EU deepens ties across Asia Pacific amid shifting global trade landscape

BRUSSELS: The European Union is ramping up efforts to strengthen economic and strategic ties across the Asia-Pacific region, even as it recalibrates trade relations with the United States and China.

Despite this week’s breakthrough in a trade deal between the EU and the US, questions remain over where Europe fits into an increasingly fragmented global trade order.

One major milestone came earlier this year when India and the EU finally concluded negotiations on a long-awaited free trade agreement that first began in 2007.

Under the January agreement, India will cut tariffs on more than 96 per cent of EU goods exports, while the EU will remove or reduce tariffs on more than 99 per cent of imports from India.

The bloc says annual goods exports to India could more than double by 2032 as a result of the deal.

“This is the tale of two giants – the world’s second- and fourth-largest economies. Two giants who choose partnership in a true win-win fashion,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

DIVERSIFYING SUPPLY CHAINS

But India is not the only focus of the EU’s Indo-Pacific trade push.

The bloc also concluded a major trade agreement with Indonesia last year following years of negotiations, and hopes to finalise deals with Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines by the end of next year.

The flurry of deal-making underscores the EU’s efforts to diversify its supply chains and trading partners in the region to better weather geopolitical shocks.