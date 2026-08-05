Factories shed workers in Bangladesh garment sector

GAZIPUR, Bangladesh: Garment worker Mosammat Aklima found out in a text message that she had become one of thousands laid off in the latest wave of cuts to hit Bangladesh's once-booming export industry.

The news appearing on her mobile that July evening confirmed the end of her eight years' employment at Lithe Garments factory, a major manufacturer in the country's industrial heartland.

She was among 3,000 people laid off in one go, a sign of the industry's struggle with slowing exports, weak customer demand and stiff competition from rivals India and Vietnam.

"I am three months pregnant now. It is not possible to find a new job," said Aklima, 27.

"I will now dip into my savings, borrow some money. I don't know what's next," she told AFP in the garment hub of Gazipur.

Aklima earned US$250 a month, roughly matching the income of her husband, who works at another garment factory.

With her redundancy, their son and elderly parents must now rely on a single wage.