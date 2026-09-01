Philippine couple married in hip-deep floodwaters

HAGONOY: A Philippine couple tied the knot on Tuesday (Sep 1) at a Catholic church swamped in hip-deep waters, as heavy rains have pummelled large parts of the country for a month.

Clutching a bouquet of white blooms and clad in an off-shoulder white gown, Leian Lieza Galang gingerly waded into the murky brown floodwaters inside the Saint John the Baptist church in Hagonoy town, north of Manila, to wed Gilbert Chico.

The parish priest declared the couple, both in their 30s, husband and wife at an abbreviated late-morning ceremony, said wedding photographer Mikko Rey Alfonso, who witnessed his first flooded wedding experience at the parish.

"The parish had advised them to postpone the wedding due to the rising floodwaters from upstream. It was their decision to proceed," Alfonso told AFP, adding the church had been partially underwater for nearly a month.

"Since they wanted to see it through, we the servants of the parish did the best we could to make this a special day for them."

Heavier-than-usual seasonal monsoon rains pounded the northern third of the mainly Catholic archipelago in August, with resulting landslides and flash floods killing 34 people, according to the latest official tally.

"They love each other. Nothing could stop their union," Alfonso said.

The couple did not respond to questions from AFP.