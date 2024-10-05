Floods inundate Thailand's northern tourist city of Chiang Mai

BANGKOK: Chiang Mai, Thailand's northern city popular with tourists, was inundated by widespread flooding on Saturday (Oct 5) as its main river overflowed its banks following heavy seasonal rainfall.

Authorities ordered some evacuations and said they were working to pump water out of residential areas and clear obstructions from waterways and drains to help water recede faster.

Dozens of shelters were set up across the city to accommodate residents whose homes were flooded.

The Chiang Mai city government said the water level of the Ping River, which runs along the eastern edge of the city, was at critically high levels and has been rising since Friday.

However, the provincial irrigation office on Saturday forecast that the water level was likely to remain stable and recede to normal in about five days.

Thai media reported that efforts to evacuate elephants and other animals from several sanctuaries and parks on the outskirts of the city were continuing on Saturday.

About 125 elephants, along with other animals, were taken to safety. Some animals from the Elephant Nature Park escaped on their own to seek higher ground.

About 10 animal shelters in the area have been flooded.