2 foreign men fined for ‘indecent’ behaviour at unsanctioned fun run in Johor that drew thousands

JOHOR BAHRU: Two foreigners were sentenced to a fine of RM5,000 (US$1,168) each after they pleaded guilty to dressing inappropriately at a Johor charity run which sparked controversy over reports of “indecent” behaviour.

Their actions drew a rebuke from the Johor Regent, while the run also came under fire for taking place without official sign-off.

Arthur Wang and Satyanarayana Prasad Papoli, aged 66 and 70 both pleaded guilty on Monday (Oct 7) to committing the offence.

The charges were read to them by the court interpreter in Mandarin to Wang from Taiwan and English to Satyanarayana from India.

Wang, who is a retiree and activist, pleaded guilty to committing the offence between 4pm and 6pm in Jalan Utama Jalan Desaru, Pengerang.

Both of them were charged under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code for committing obscene acts in public, which carries the maximum three months imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

Wang appealed for a lenient sentence on the grounds that he was not familiar with and did not fully understand the culture of the country.

He also told the court that the attire he wore was traditional clothing of the indigenous people from "Orchid Island" in Taiwan, and that he wore it to promote that culture.

The garment allegedly showed his buttocks while he was running in the race.

"I apologise to the government and the people of Malaysia for this mistake that has offended the people of this country and promise not to repeat this act," he said.

Satyanarayana, a former lawyer, also apologised and requested for the fine to be reduced on the grounds that he is already 70, has a wife, who works as a doctor, and came here to participate in a charity programme.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday (Oct 5), Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP) confirmed that the Desaru Hash Red Dress run had not obtained its approval. The council also said the event was not organised by the state government or any state agency.

“We do not allow any groups to be organising events that do not protect the sensitivities of Islam in its administrative area and event organisers must apply and obtain approval from the authorities to ensure such an event does not happen again,” said the statement.

The state council, which looks after the Kota Tinggi district in southern Johor where the event was held, also stressed that violations of laws, such as holding any events without a permit, will be addressed in accordance with the Local Government Act 1976 and other applicable bylaws.

MPP’s Facebook post reiterated the earlier statements of Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who had previously spoken out about the event.

“The organiser clarified that the incident did not reflect the intended objective of the event and was beyond their control,” said Mr Onn on Saturday as quoted by The Star.

The state government, he added, would take firm action against any party that organises events threatening the harmony and sovereignty of Islam, or tarnishing Johor’s image.

“We will not tolerate any activities that disrupt the state’s harmony or undermine the sanctity of Islam. This issue should not be prolonged as it could jeopardise the peace and unity of Johor,” he said.

Johor’s regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim or Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) also weighed in on the incident.

"Action has been taken, and the culprits have been arrested. Zero tolerance in Johor,” he posted on X on Sunday.

Wang and Satyanarayana were detained on Saturday, along with another local participant, at a hotel around 10pm for suspected lewd and indecent behaviour during the race.

However, they were not the only ones to forego traditional sportswear.

While many runners donned red t-shirts during the event, some chose to wear lingerie and sarees.

2,000 participants from 30 countries took part in the run organised by Johor Bahru Hash House Harriers held at Lotus Desaru Hotel in Bandar Penawar, Desaru over the weekend from Oct 4 to Oct 6.

One participant was photographed wearing only a traditional Iban outfit called a Kelambi, which left his back exposed and revealed that he was shirtless.

Johor Police Chief M Kumar said that the police confiscated a red saree, a red skirt, silver cardboard cutouts, and a silver replica spear.

The run faced backlash after video clips and pictures from the event went viral on social media and Mr Onn ordered an investigation.

The viral footage showed some of the male participants who cross-dressed and participants wearing rainbow socks, which were perceived to be an endorsement of the LGBT culture. LGBT activities are rejected in Malaysia.

“This kind of activity will never be in my books. Do not do it here. Never.” said an X user who criticised the event.

The post has since garnered over 1,200 reposts.

The president of run organiser Johor Bahru Hash House Harriers, Mr A Magendran told The Star that the charity run was meant to raise funds for the Spastic Children’s Association of Johor.

RM10,000 has been raised for the event, according to another local news outlet, the Malay Mail.

"We have informed all participants of the need to maintain proper etiquette as this was supposed to be a fun and social event as families also participated," he clarified, acknowledging that the indecent behaviour of a few had marred the event.

The police urged the public to refrain from speculating or spreading false information, warning that such actions could disrupt the investigation and threaten public order, while Mr Onn Hafiz hopes that the issue will not be prolonged.