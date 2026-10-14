Malaysia court denies ex-PM Najib Razak's request to suspend 15-year jail sentence

SINGAPORE: Jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s appeal for a suspension of his 15-year prison sentence was denied by a Malaysian court on Wednesday (Oct 14), despite expectations that he could soon be transferred to house arrest following a royal pardon in a separate case.

Najib, 73, has been in prison since 2022 after Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction for graft and money laundering linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he co-founded while premier in 2009. He denies wrongdoing.

Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nordin said there were no special circumstances warranting a stay of the sentence.

"Therefore on final merit, the application is accordingly dismissed, the judge said.

Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar last month granted a conditional pardon to Najib, allowing him to serve the remainder of his original six-year prison sentence at home, provided he pays an RM50 million (US$12.2 million) fine.

Najib's lawyers later asked the Kuala Lumpur High Court to stay an additional 15-year sentence imposed after he was found guilty in December last year in a separate 1MDB corruption case. That sentence is due to begin after his term under house arrest ends in August 2028.

Najib's party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), has launched a fundraising drive to help pay the RM50 million fine and secure the ex-premier's release.

Najib’s lawyers have said a significant part of their client’s assets remains subject to freezing orders and enforcement proceedings.

United States and Malaysian investigators have said at least US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, with about US$1 billion making its way into accounts linked to Najib.

Najib has apologised for mishandling the scandal, but maintains his innocence, saying he was misled by others about the source of the funds flowing into his accounts.

Najib, who was Malaysia’s prime minister from 2009 to 2018, still commands significant support within the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which is part of Malaysia’s unity government along with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and some Borneo-based parties.

Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said last year his client may return to politics if he is pardoned and allowed out of prison.