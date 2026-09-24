Najib Razak’s crowdfunding drive draws support and ridicule, including one-cent donations

KUALA LUMPUR: A crowdfunding drive to help former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak pay a RM50 million (US$12.26 million) court-imposed fine has drawn contributions from both supporters and detractors, as well as public outrage online.

The “Najib Razak Solidarity Fund”, organised by his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, had raised more than RM1 million last Saturday (Sep 19), about a day after it was launched. CNA has reached out to UMNO on the latest amount collected.

Supporters shared screenshots of their contributions and messages of support for the 73-year-old jailed former premier.

But critics responded to the campaign with sarcasm, with some posting screenshots of donations as little as one cent.

“Why donate to Najib? One of Rosmah’s handbags is much more expensive than the house we (Malaysians) live in,” said @nuyulhudayusof on social media platform Threads, referring to his wife Rosmah Mansor, with the post garnering over 14,600 likes.

The fundraising effort launched last Friday came as Malaysia’s king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted Najib a conditional pardon, allowing him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison term – until Aug 23, 2028 – at home, subject to the payment of the RM50 million fine, among other conditions.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said on Monday Najib has yet to pay the fine, while Najib’s lawyers said his ability to fulfil the payment “does not lie in his own hands” as a significant part of his assets remain subject to freezing orders and enforcement proceedings.

UMNO’s crowdfunding drive is “not illegal” and there are no specific laws in Malaysia governing crowdfunding of this nature, a legal expert told CNA.

“Any irregularities in fundraising and expenditure, would, if there is an allegation, be investigated under criminal law and a corruption allegation,” said Malaysian lawyer Andrew Khoo.

It is unclear how the donations are currently being managed by UMNO, with no reported details on what would happen to the money collected if the amount falls short of RM50 million.

CNA has reached out to UMNO for comment.