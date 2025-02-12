Altantuya’s murder: Malaysia court orders government, former political analyst to pay US$2.1 million in damages pending appeal

SHAH ALAM: A Malaysian court on Wednesday (Feb 12) ordered the country’s government and a former political analyst to transfer RM9.4 million (US$2.1 million) in damages - first awarded in a 2022 ruling - to a murdered Mongolian woman’s family within 30 days.

This is pending an appeal by the Malaysian government against the 2022 decision. The appeal will be heard later in May.

Altantuya Shaariibuu was said to be the lover of former political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, who had advised former prime minister Najib Razak from 2000 to 2008.

Judicial Commissioner M Sumathi of the Shah Alam High Court ruled that the Malaysian government and Abdul Razak must make the payment within 30 days, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

This is 50 per cent of the total judgment sum, as well as interest, to date.

The payment must be deposited into the stakeholder account of Altantuya’s father Shaariibuu Setev’s solicitors and will be released if the government’s May 19 appeal on the case fails.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, who represented the family, said that the court had allowed a conditional stay of the payment following a written application by Abdul Razak and the Malaysian government.

In addition, Judge Sumanthi ordered Abdul Razak and the Malaysian government to pay costs of RM25,000 each to the plaintiffs within 30 days.