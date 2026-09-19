Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke resigns over former PM Najib’s conditional pardon, other DAP ministers to stay on

KUALA LUMPUR: Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Anthony Loke has announced his resignation as Malaysia’s Transport Minister in protest over the conditional royal pardon granted to jailed former prime minister Najib Razak.

The party’s other ministers will remain in Cabinet to maintain political stability, he said at a press conference on Saturday (Sep 19) evening after an emergency meeting of DAP’s Central Executive Committee.

This came a day after Najib’s pardon was granted by the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting chaired by the Malaysian king, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“As a party we have a stand, we feel this is difficult to accept for DAP and many Malaysians, hence we have discussed for three hours and debated, we have reached a decision,” Loke said, while reiterating that the party respects the king’s power to grant such a pardon.

When asked by journalists why the other DAP ministers were also not resigning, Loke said that it is aware of “political games” by “some parties and factions waiting for DAP to leave the government”.

This would cause instability in the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and potentially leading to parliament being dissolved.

“It is what our enemies want. We don’t want to give them the bullet to do what they want,” Loke said.

“If every DAP minister resigns, we are (giving them what they want), but through this decision we are able to still make our stand (while maintaining political stability),” he added.