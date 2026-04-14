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Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says he has lost control of his leg after a fall
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Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says he has lost control of his leg after a fall

Recounting the incident, the former prime minister said that after three months, he can now stand but likened it to having "no legs".

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says he has lost control of his leg after a fall

FILE -Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference at his office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

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14 Apr 2026 10:44PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2026 11:01PM)
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SINGAPORE: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he has lost control of his leg after a fall in January this year.

Recounting the incident, the former prime minister said that after three months, he can now stand but likened it to having "no legs".

The fall that Dr Mahathir suffered on Jan 6 led to a hip fracture and a head injury, he said in a podcast snippet posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday (Apr 14).

In that interview, he said that he was exercising when he lost control of his right leg, causing him to fall.

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He was then brought to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the incident was "extremely painful", and it took a few days for the pain to subside.

At the time of his fall, which occurred at his residence, Mahathir’s son Mukhriz said doctors had ruled out surgery due to his age and, therefore, his recovery would take longer.

Mahathir celebrated his 100th birthday in July 2025.

Source: CNA/fh(ss)

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