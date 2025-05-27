French President Macron says US leader Trump and EU's von der Leyen had 'good exchange'

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (May 26) that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump had a "good exchange" and that he said he hopes they can get to the lowest tariffs possible.

"The discussions are advancing. There has been a good exchange between President Trump and President Von der Leyen, and I hope we can continue on this road and return to the lowest possible tariffs that will allow for fruitful exchanges," Macron told reporters during a trip to Vietnam.

An EU spokesperson also said on Monday that a weekend telephone call between US President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen gave "new impetus" to trade talks.

After the conversation, Trump dropped his threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union next month, restoring a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and the 27-nation bloc to produce a deal.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The US President said it was "a very nice call" with the EU Commission chief, and the delay on tariffs would allow for talks between Washington and the 27-nation bloc to produce a deal.

ABOUT TURN ON TRADE POLICY

The about-turn reminded policymakers and investors how quickly Trump's trade policy could change, however, and it was clear how the EU would square its push for a mutually beneficial trade deal with US calls for steep concessions.

Commerzbank currency strategist Michael Pfister said the European Union could reach a deal with the US by July 9, but that Friday's announcement made clear the respite was temporary."It is questionable what has changed in terms of the fundamental problems following a phone call," he said.