NEW DELHI: Germany's Lufthansa Group said on Monday (May 5) that its flights were avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice, which will result in longer travel times on some routes.

Lufthansa Flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi had to fly nearly an hour longer on Sunday due to the longer route taken, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.

"Lufthansa Group is continuing to monitor the current developments closely," it said in a statement to Reuters.