Global community steps up financial pressure on Myanmar’s military junta

CNA has reached out to the bank but UOB said it cannot comment on client relationships.

GLOBAL COMMUNITY STEPS UP SANCTIONS

This comes as the global community steps up sanctions against Myanmar's military junta.

UOB also recently moved to close all five accounts of Myanmar Airways International, which the Myanmar military is known to have flown with.

Analysts have suggested that other offshore lenders are likely to follow suit after UOB’s curbs.

Dr Htwe Htwe Thein, associate professor of international business at the Faculty of Business and Law at Curtin University, said the military uses these monies to purchase arms.

“When you see Myanmar, alarm bells will ring. (There will be) more scrutiny, if not, an entire ban by some financial institutions,” she added.

“So it is getting very tight for the generals to buy arms and other things.”