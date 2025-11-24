Flood-stricken Hat Yai declared disaster zone; Thai authorities step in to help stranded tourists
More than 1,000 travellers were reportedly stranded at hotels and the Hat Yai airport.
SINGAPORE: The Thai city of Hat Yai, popular with tourists, has been declared a disaster zone along with all other districts in southern Songkhla province, as heavy rain continues to cause severe flooding.
Rising waters have cut off major roads, isolating hotels and trapping tourists.
Electricity has been cut in several neighbourhoods for safety reasons, while internet services and water systems have been disrupted, reported the Bangkok Post.
According to The Nation news outlet on Sunday (Nov 23), Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports is leading a relief operation for tourists, to deliver essential supplies to hotels and organise evacuations using heavy trucks and boats.
More than 1,000 tourists were stranded at hotels and the Hat Yai airport, which remains operational, the Bangkok Post reported.
Songkhla governor Rattasart Chidchoo said the floods, which began on Nov 19, have affected more than 465,000 people across 16 districts.
Heavy rain is forecast to continue in the region into Tuesday.
Malaysia's foreign ministry in a Facebook post on Saturday said that 4,000 of its citizens were affected by the floods in Hat Yai.
It urged Malaysians in Hai Yai to be on standby at their hotel lobbies to be evacuated by Thai authorities.
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday said its embassy in Bangkok has been working closely with Thai authorities to provide consular assistance to affected Singaporeans in Hat Yai.
"Thai authorities have declared Hat Yai a red-flag disaster zone following heavy rainfall and widespread urban flooding. The flooding in parts of Hat Yai has led to power disruptions and limited access to food and essential supplies," MFA noted.
"We strongly encourage Singaporeans in the area to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so they can be notified of the latest developments."
CNA has contacted MFA about the number of Singaporeans affected by the floods.
Singaporeans in need of consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:
Singapore Embassy in Bangkok
Tel: + 66-2-348-6700 or +66-81-844-3580 (outside office hours)
Email: singemb_bkk [at] mfa.gov.sg (singemb_bkk[at]mfa[dot]gov[dot]sg)
or
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)
Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855