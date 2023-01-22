Logo
Asia

Butcher dies after struggle with pig at Hong Kong slaughterhouse
Pigs at De Montburon pig farm in Confrancon, France. (Photo: AFP/Bertrand Guay)

22 Jan 2023 04:57PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 05:00PM)
A butcher died while trying to kill a pig at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse in Hong Kong on Friday (Jan 20), according to CNN.

The 61-year-old was preparing to slaughter the pig with a cleaver after shooting it with an electric stun gun when it regained consciousness and rammed into him.

The ensuing struggle at the abattoir saw the man knocked to the ground before suffering a fatal knife wound, Hong Kong police told CNN.

A colleague reportedly found the man unconscious with the cleaver still in his hand and noticed a gash on his foot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.  

Hong Kong’s Labour Department has launched an investigation, with a spokesman telling CNN: “The Labour Department is saddened by the death of the person and expresses its deepest sympathy to his family."

"We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measures."

"We will take actions pursuant to the law if there is any violation of the work safety legislation."

Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, which oversees the city's livestock slaughterhouses, also offered its condolences to the man’s family.

Hong Kong police have yet to determine the cause of death.

Source: Agencies/sn

