Over 2 million Hong Thai herbal products seized after Thailand raids illegal factories

SINGAPORE: More than two million Hong Thai herbal inhalers have been seized by Thai authorities from illegal factories, local media reported on Friday (Oct 31), days after the company issued a recall for its product for failing health quality tests.

Hong Thai Herbal on Tuesday recalled a batch of its popular Formula 2 brand of herbal inhaler after it failed to meet the required standards in microbial contamination tests conducted by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Police investigations found that although Hong Thai Herbal had a manufacturing licence for a factory in Bangkok, the company had been producing the products at another facility without FDA approval, Thai news outlet The Nation reported.

The FDA on Thursday raided four illegal production and storage sites located in Bangkok, seizing more than 2.3 million herbal products - including about 400,000 Formula 2 inhalers - worth over 100 million baht (US$3.09 million).