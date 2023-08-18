'I love you mama': Pilot's last words to his mother in Malaysia plane crash

KLANG, Malaysia: "Adik sayang mama" or I love you mama in Malay were Shahrul Kamal Roslan’s last words to his mother Mahanum Ismail before the pilot was killed in an air crash on Thursday (Aug 17) on the Guthrie Highway near the Elmina township in Shah Alam, Selangor.

According to the flight manifest released by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, eight people, including Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun, were onboard the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft when it crashed at about 2.40pm.

Pilots Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, and passengers Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali were also killed.

Another two road users died in the incident.

Mahanum, 67, said her son's words kept playing over and over in her mind.

"He was a mama’s boy and the last time I spoke to him was when I was admitted to the (Tuanku Mizan Military) hospital, the day before I had a surgery ... before hanging up the phone, he told me that he loved me," she said while holding back tears outside the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital forensic department in Klang, Selangor.

Mahanum said Shahrul Kamal left behind his wife and four sons aged between three and 12.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Azizan Md Nasir, 62, said he went to the hospital to confirm whether his brother-in-law was one of the victims of the crash.

He said Khairil was a private pilot for Johari, who was also Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman.

"I just want confirmation whether he was on the plane or not ... I tried to call my sister but couldn't get through," Shamsul told reporters.

The Pahang government will bear the costs of funeral arrangements for the victims of the plane crash, said Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

"The state government will bear whatever the costs for funeral management and burial. We will bear the costs for all the victims of the accident," he told reporters outside the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital.