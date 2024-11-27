ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Myanmar military leader over Rohingya campaign

THE HAGUE: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Wednesday (Nov 27) he would seek an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes against humanity in the alleged persecution of the Rohingya, a mainly Muslim minority.

Myanmar's ruling junta said in a statement to Reuters that the country was not a member of the court and that it does not recognise its statements.

A million Rohingya fled, most to neighbouring Bangladesh, to escape a Myanmar military offensive launched in August 2017, a campaign that United Nations investigators have described as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.

Soldiers, police, and Buddhist residents are alleged by UN investigators to have razed hundreds of villages in Myanmar's remote western Rakhine state, torturing residents as they fled, carrying out mass killings and gang-rapes.

Myanmar has denied the allegations, saying security forces were carrying out legitimate operations against militants who attacked police posts.

Most refugees now live in squalor in camps in Bangladesh.

"He [Min Aung Hlaing] is responsible for orchestrating the genocide against the innocent Rohingya people," said Mohammed Zubair, a Rohingya researcher living in a Bangladesh refugee camp. "Under his command, the military killed thousands of Rohingya and subjected countless women and girls to horrific acts of sexual violence."

Seeking a warrant for "the person who holds the highest military position in Myanmar sends a strong message to perpetrators that no one stands above the law," said Nicholas Koumjian, head of the UN Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which assisted the ICC investigation.

A panel of three judges will now decide if they agree there are "reasonable grounds" to believe Min Aung Hlaing bears criminal responsibility for the deportation and persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

There is no set time frame for their decision but it generally takes around three months to rule on a warrant.

The ICC prosecutor's move comes as his office faces intense political backlash from Washington, among others, over its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant.

The prosecutor's office said it was seeking the warrant after extensive, independent and impartial investigations. More applications for arrest warrants relating to Myanmar will follow, it added.

Myanmar is not a member of the treaty-based ICC, but in 2018 and 2019 rulings judges said the court had jurisdiction over alleged cross-border crimes that partially took place in neighbouring ICC member Bangladesh, and said prosecutors could open a formal investigation.

"This is the first application for an arrest warrant against a high-level Myanmar government official that my Office is filing. More will follow," the ICC prosecutor's statement said.