More than a ton of endangered pangolin scales seized in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thai authorities said Thursday (Aug 17) they have seized more than a ton of pangolin scales worth over 50 million baht (US$1.4 million) that are believed to have been headed out of the country through a land border.

The scales that cover a type of anteater were found Wednesday night in the northeastern province of Kalasin, and apparently were meant to be transported out through Mukdahan province, which shares a border with Laos, Thai police said at a news conference in Bangkok.

Two male suspects, who were on a truck with the scales, were arrested and charged with the illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals, according to Ariyapol Sinsorn, the deputy chief of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division.

The two men confessed to the charges, he said.

The pangolin scales, which have an estimated price of around 40,000 baht (US$1,129) per kilogram, are suspected to have been brought from Malaysia to Thailand, to be transported to Laos.

From there, it was apparently headed for sale to clients in China, said Kamnuan Chan-anan, a regional deputy chief of the environmental crime division. He said a further investigation is being conducted to determine the route of transport.