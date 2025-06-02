India accelerates privatisation of more public airports to meet soaring air travel demand

DEMAND FOR MODERN, EFFICIENT AIRPORTS

Analysts said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government hopes to monetise loss-making assets by packaging them with profitable ones to attract private investors.

For instance, Bhubaneswar International Airport, situated in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, is one of 11 airports that India wants to privatise in less than a year.

Maulesh Desai, director of credit rating agency CareEdge Ratings said: “Private players can bring operational efficiency (to) the airports and good technologies, (which) can reduce the turnaround time and provide a better passenger experience as well as airline experience.”

The push comes as India’s aviation sector gains momentum in its post-pandemic recovery, fuelling the demand for more modern and efficient airports.

CareEdge has projected a compound annual growth rate of 9 per cent in passenger traffic over the next two years, with numbers expected to reach about 485 million by 2027 as international travel expands at a faster pace.

Investment in the sector is also projected to grow, with an estimated US$12 billion in capital expenditure expected over the next five years, according to ratings agency ICRA.

Airport privatisation in India began over two decades ago under a previous administration, aimed at bringing in investment and saving public funds for other uses.

The country’s busiest airports — Delhi and Mumbai — were among the first to go private in 2006.

Six other Indian airports were privatised in 2019.

These were done under a public-private partnership model, with the Airports Authority of India owning a 26 per cent stake and private firms holding the majority 74 per cent.