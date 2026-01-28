Logo
Air charter crash in India's Maharashtra kills key state leader
Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of India's ⁠wealthiest state of Maharashtra, was en route to his home region ⁠to canvass in local body elections, media said.

Air charter crash in India's Maharashtra kills key state leader

Emergency personnel and people gather next to smouldering wreckage at the site of a plane crash, in which Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed, in Baramati, Maharashtra, India on Jan 28, 2026. (Photo: Handout via Reuters/ANI)

28 Jan 2026 02:42PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2026 02:52PM)
MUMBAI: The deputy chief minister of India's ⁠wealthiest state of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, was killed on Wednesday (Jan 28), along with four people on board his charter aircraft that went down in flames, the aviation ‍regulator said.

Pawar, ⁠who ‍hailed from a top political family, was en route to his home region ⁠to canvass in local body elections, media said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Ajit Pawar looks on before the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena party leader Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra in Mumbai, India, on Nov 28, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Two of ‍his staff and two crew were also aboard the aircraft, the directorate general of civil aviation said.

"No person on board has survived," it added in an initial statement.

Pawar backed Prime Minister Narendra ‌Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the state government, leading a faction ‍that split ‌in 2023 from the opposition Nationalist Congress Party.

Video showed billows of smoke rising from some of the burning wreckage of the plane, scattered across an open field.

Media ‌said Pawar's aircraft, travelling from the financial capital of Mumbai, tried to make an emergency landing in the family stronghold of Baramati, 250km away, where he was set to canvass in the elections. 

Source: Reuters/dy

