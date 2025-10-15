Bus fire leaves at least 20 people dead in west India

MUMBAI: At least 20 people were killed after a bus caught fire while travelling in the western Indian state of Rajasthan on Tuesday (Oct 14), local media reports and officials said.

The vehicle, which carried over 50 passengers, was travelling between the cities of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur when the incident occurred.

"Nineteen passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur," senior police officer Rajesh Meena told AFP.

The Press Trust of India news agency - which also confirmed the toll, citing a local lawmaker - reported that the bus stopped on the highway after smoke emerged from the back of the vehicle.

"The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle," it added.

The incident occurred shortly after the bus departed from Jaisalmer at around 3pm local time (5.30pm Singapore time), according to reports.

Local broadcaster NDTV, citing unnamed police officials, said that a short circuit may have sparked the fire. AFP could not immediately verify details of the report.

Fifteen passengers, including two children, sustained serious burn injuries, with some suffering up to 70 per cent burns, NDTV said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "distressed by the loss of lives", adding that he was "praying for the speedy recovery of the injured".

Modi added that 200,000 rupees (US$2,250) would be provided as compensation to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief fund, while the injured would receive 50,000 rupees.

India, the world's most populous nation, has a notoriously unsafe road safety record.

In 2023, according to the latest available data, more than 480,000 accidents were reported on Indian roads, resulting in close to 173,000 fatalities and nearly 463,000 injuries.