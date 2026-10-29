Six killed in cyclone off India's eastern coast

BHUBANESWAR: At least six people were killed and power supply in several areas along India's eastern coast remained disrupted on Thursday (Oct 29), one day after Cyclone Arnab barrelled through the region, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, officials said.

The Times of India newspaper, citing local officials, put the death toll at nine, caused by electrocution as well as tree and house collapses.

The official death toll was six, an Andhra Pradesh state government official said.

Cyclone Arnab, classified by the India Meteorological Department as a very severe cyclonic storm - the third-highest category on its scale - made landfall in Andhra Pradesh early on Wednesday.

At least 15,000 electricity poles were damaged by the cyclone, state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Power supply had been restored in most districts except for Konaseem and West Godavari, the statement said.