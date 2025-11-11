Delhi car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law: Reports

NEW DELHI: Indian police are probing a deadly car blast in the capital Delhi under a stringent law used to fight "terrorism", television channels reported on Tuesday (Nov 11), citing a case registered by the police.

The law, called the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is India's main anti-terrorism law. It is used to investigate and prosecute acts related to "terrorism" and activities that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The explosion near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least eight people and injured 20, a rare blast in the heavily guarded city of more than 30 million people, sending several states and key facilities into high alert.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that "all angles" were being investigated and security agencies would come to a conclusion soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of those killed, and said he had "reviewed the situation" with Shah.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi ... may the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a statement.