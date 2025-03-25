India's energy policy stuck between renewables and fossil fuels

MUMBAI: India is hedging its bets when it comes to its future energy strategy.

The country is investing heavily in renewable energy such as solar and wind power, but also wants to produce and purchase more oil and gas.

In the western state of Gujarat, for instance, rows of solar panels stretching over 500km have been installed over the Narmada Canal - the second-longest canal in India.

“Maintenance of solar plants is very easy,” said Hemanshu Bhatt, co-founder and chief technology officer of solar energy provider InSolare Energy.

“The raw material for solar is free. Like wind, we're getting sunlight for no cost.”