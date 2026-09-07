India steps up food safety crackdown as inspections expose hygiene lapses
The enforcement drive began in the western state of Maharashtra, where inspections of food establishments have found infestations of rats and cockroaches, peeling paint, improper food storage and expired products.
MUMBAI: India is stepping up a crackdown on food safety violations, with surprise inspections uncovering pests, expired products and unhygienic conditions at restaurants and other eateries across major cities.
The enforcement drive began in the western state of Maharashtra, where authorities have intensified inspections of food establishments amid growing concerns over food safety standards.
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said inspectors found infestations of flies, rats and cockroaches, peeling paint, improper food storage, and expired or adulterated raw ingredients.
By the end of July, authorities had inspected more than 3,000 food establishments across the state and suspended more than 160 licences.
EATERIES COMING UNDER SCRUTINY
The crackdown has gathered pace since bureaucrat Tukaram Mundhe was appointed Maharashtra's FDA commissioner in May.
Mundhe, who has gained public attention for the raids, said the inspections are based on complaints and intelligence, with action taken against businesses that fail to comply with food safety regulations.
Some inspections were prompted by complaints submitted through government-run online portals.
“Those that are not compliant we (will) take action against, as per the law, whether its suspension or its improvement notices,” said Mundhe, who sees the campaign as part of a wider push to modernise India.
“We are taking action against the bad apples so that the health of the people is not compromised and we are able to ensure public health is not endangered.”
The inspections have won support from consumers, some of whom have long complained on social media about restaurant hygiene and are increasingly demanding greater transparency over food preparation.
“People go to restaurants to eat and then (sometimes) they come home and fall sick,” one Mumbai resident said. “Raids are being conducted to ensure quality.”
Another resident said the authorities are doing a good job, adding: “This should have been done earlier. It is good that this is happening now.”
RESTAURANTS FEEL THE IMPACT
But for affected restaurants caught breaching regulations, the crackdown can come at a substantial cost.
Businesses whose licences are suspended may have to close temporarily, losing revenue while paying to upgrade kitchens, storage facilities and hygiene practices.
The enforcement drive has also triggered pushback from some restaurant owners and managers, who say that the authorities are being too heavy-handed.
Branches of major fast-food chains and some of Mumbai's most popular restaurants have been among those whose licences were suspended.
Some have since reopened after making improvements and passing follow-up inspections, while others remain closed.
Food safety officials have also stepped up inspections in other major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata, targeting establishments ranging from restaurants to roadside food stalls.
India’s food sector ranges from international restaurant chains to millions of small eateries and street vendors.
The latest inspections are also putting the spotlight on whether tougher enforcement can be sustained beyond periodic crackdowns.
Industry observers say regular checks, clearer compliance requirements and greater awareness among food operators will be key to improving standards over the longer term.