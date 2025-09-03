India's biggest GST overhaul in 8 years targets cost of living relief, but sparks revenue concerns

MUMBAI: For transport worker Bajeer Khan, rising living costs have long outpaced his monthly salary of about US$300.

Basic expenses like feeding his family of three and covering school fees has become harder each year, even as his income has gone up.

That is why the Mumbai resident welcomes the Indian government’s upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) overhaul - the biggest since the system was introduced eight years ago.

“It will be good if they do reduce the GST to 5 per cent. If this happens, maybe the cost of living will come down,” Khan said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted his reform plan last month on the country’s Independence Day, saying he would make daily products cheaper for those in the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The tax cuts will come into effect before Diwali, India’s biggest Hindu festival, in October.