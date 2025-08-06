Indian army searches for scores missing after Himalayan flood kills 4

NEW DELHI: The Indian army brought in sniffer dogs, drones and heavy earth-moving equipment on Wednesday (Aug 6) to search for scores of people missing a day after deadly Himalayan flash floods.

At least four people were killed and more than 50 are unaccounted for after a wall of muddy water and debris tore down a narrow mountain valley, smashing into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

Torrential monsoon rains continue to pour down, hampering rescue efforts, with communication limited and phone lines damaged.

But as soldiers and rescue teams reached marooned individuals, assessment of the number missing has been reduced, down from around 100 who were reported to be unaccounted late on Tuesday.

"The search for the missing is ongoing", said Mohsen Shahedi, from the National Disaster Response Force.