Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Fire in India's Hyderabad kills at least 17 people
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Fire in India's Hyderabad kills at least 17 people

Fire in India's Hyderabad kills at least 17 people

Fire officials rescue an injured person from a building after it caught fire in Hyderabad, India, on May 18, 2025. (Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A)

18 May 2025 04:24PM (Updated: 18 May 2025 04:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HYDERABAD: At least 17 people died when a fire broke out due to a short circuit in a building in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Sunday (May 18), officials said.

The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors of the building located in Hyderabad and about a dozen firefighting vehicles were involved in the operation, the Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department said in a statement.

India's Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who visited the site, told local media that a preliminary inquiry indicated a short circuit may have led to the fire.

The 17 dead included six children under the age of five.

Source: Reuters/dc

Related Topics

India fire
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement