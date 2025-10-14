How manga and anime are captivating India’s youth, inspiring a new generation of creators

NEW DELHI: At the Japan Foundation's library in New Delhi, young manga enthusiasts flip through vividly illustrated Japanese comics – immersing themselves in stories brimming with adventure and emotion.

The library houses more than 2,500 manga titles in both English and Japanese, offering Indian readers a window into an entirely different culture.

“In manga, we get to know about day-to-day life, (and) how even day-to-day life can be interesting,” said 24-year-old manga enthusiast Amit Kumar. “We laugh at it, we enjoy it, (and) we cry for it.”

Once seen as mere entertainment for children, manga and anime have a rapidly expanding fan base in the South Asian nation.

These Japanese comic books and animated films have also become a cultural bridge between Japan and India.