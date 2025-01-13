India kicks off massive Hindu festival for 400 million pilgrims

PRAYAGRAJ, Uttar Pradesh: India is expecting about 400 million Hindu pilgrims to descend on its northern city of Prayagraj to bathe in sacred waters as the holy festival of Maha Kumbh Mela begins.

The 45-day pilgrimage, which dates back thousands of years, is touted as the world’s largest religious event.

It is celebrated once every 12 years, when devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters where the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati merge.

The point where the three rivers meet is considered the holiest in the Hindu faith, and submerging oneself there is believed to cleanse sins and bring salvation.